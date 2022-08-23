Here is Ariana Grande’s eyeliner tutorial, inviting you to “duet” with her

The cat-eye – together with the high ponytail – it is the most iconic element of the beauty look of Ariana Grande and now you can learn directly from the teacher how to make it!

The 29-year-old singer has released a legendary tutorial on TikTokwhere you can not only see how she applies eyeliner but also smile in front of her adorable sense of humor.

The video – you can find it here on her TikTok account – begins with Ariana Grande explaining that it is a collaboration with the UK chain of stores Selfridges and for this she speaks with the English accent: “They asked me to demonstrate my technique with eyeliner. They told me it would be nice if I did it with an accent … so here I am, spoiling this accent. I’m sorry. I don’t know if it’s a good method but I said I would“he said with irony.

Before starting, he also made it clear right away because he does not wear faith: “I’m making it clean, i am not divorcing. Before you start, don’t do it“.

Ariana Grande – getty images

He then took a deep breath and off with the tutorial. Eyeliner on her hand, she put a finger under her eyebrow: “I know I shouldn’t pull and I won’t. Just for now“.

At this point, he has pulled a line flawless with a gesture that made by her seemed very simple and effortless. Ariana Grande herself was surprised at how well the cat-eye turned out at the first try: “Cabbages. It’s perfect“.

He then filled the line above the lashes And she fixed the tail with her nails to make it as sharp as possible.







You will probably have to try and try again to get to his level, but for sure you will recognize yourself in what happened next … which is that the other eye did not come the same!

Ariana Grande joked about the two different tails saying they look more like cousins ​​than sisters: “Whoa, a totally different vibe on this one“.

“Well, at least once it went well“he concluded, with another joke.

In the caption, she asked fans to “duet” with her… All that remains is to take the eyeliner, stand in front of the mirror and try your hand at the Ariana Grande technique!

