Henry Cavill: Henry Cavill is no longer considered the most handsome man in the world | Present

henry cavill is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful faces and the sexiest figures in cinema, and after being listed as the most handsome man in the world, we regret to inform you that syour reign is over.

And it is that the leader of bts, kim namjoonpopularly known as ‘RM’has replaced the beloved Superman in the title of the most handsome man in the world, positioning him at number 2.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Henry Cavill could play Hyperion in Loki Season 2

The results of the recent survey of T.C. CandlerRM has earned the number one spot thanks to her beautiful face and his charming personality.

The poll was conducted from the site, where the public was given the opportunity to vote, and it seems that hundreds of people from the BTS army decided to vote for their favorite leader in the coveted poll.

Who Kim Namj?

RM, 27, is dancer, composer Y music producerand leader of BTS, a group with which he has created great successes, but also for other artists such as TXT, Fall Out Boy, Lil Nas X.

He was born in Seoul, Korea, on September 12, 1994, and is also a student at engineering Y fond of learning languagesespecially English, which he masters perfectly.

RM is also considered to be the youngest Korean artist and the second most credited songwriter, as he has 193 songs registered in his nameand is considered a phenomenon in social networks: it has 31 million of followers in Instagrama figure that places him among the most popular in the world.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: This is how the love story between Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso began

RM is joined by Hollywood heartbreakers like GGeorge Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Robert Pattinson Y Brad Pittwho have also landed a spot on the list.