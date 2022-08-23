Health and wellness | Cheap labor – The Sun of Hermosillo

Last month a large group of doctors about to graduate said goodbye to their social service, although several made friends and consider themselves “privileged” to “come out alive” from this experience, several regretted all the times they could not attend to a patient due to lack of supplies, as well as the occasions in which they were afraid of being alone in a strange place.

For most young people, the greatest challenge is not having basic drugs to treat diseases that they attend to on a daily basis and the distance from their health jurisdictions, who are the ones that provide the necessary supplies.

One of the things that medical interns fear the most when they are in distant communities is obviously the insecurity that plagues the entire country, however, in rural areas, especially in the mountains, this situation can be seen the most, and many times “normalized”. ” by the local population. Lack of social security, payment that does not correspond to the activities carried out, sexual and labor harassment, psychological abuse, theft, lack of bedrooms and a dining room are the main complaints that medical interns have about social service, according to recent surveys in several country states.

Since 2019, the Mexican Assembly of Medical Interns in Social Service was created to denounce the precarious conditions in which they provided their services and demand modifications to this practice, which has not happened, while the complaints continue to accumulate.

During the year of social service, violence is what is most reported, not only in rural areas, but that violence that has been normalized for years and has to do with hierarchies, as well as lack of security and of qualified doctors in the clinics, lack of sufficient supplies to provide medical care and salaries that do not correspond to the workload: some doctors earn just over a thousand pesos a fortnight; all this generates anger, as well as the non-existence of bedrooms and dining rooms.

NOM 009-2013 establishes that intern doctors must have an economic remuneration according to their work, in addition to the fact that if their position is in a remote area and they must stay in the clinic, they will have a suitable bedroom and a canteen where you can eat healthy, which for the interns is a utopia and they consider that they are used as “cheap labor”.

What is expected is that each health center has a hired doctor, qualified, but now we know that there are more than 5 thousand health centers in Mexico that do not have a qualified doctor, of those, 60% have the presence of a social service intern and not only must attend patients, but also take charge of the hospital in administrative matters; it seems that instead of training doctors, social service works to have cheap labor and that must end.

For many doctors in training, what should be a formative year to polish their knowledge is really a disappointing and very hard year due to all those factors that come their way along the way.

There are options for those who wish not to go live that Via Crucis in remote communities, such as research at some universities, including non-profit organizations that are responsible for constantly training these doctors and accompanying them on their straight line during their year of service. Some even have agreements with universities such as UNAM. What can a local medical trainee do if they are the victim of abuse or insecurity? As much as I change clinics. Terrible but true.

The social service in medicine has given much to talk about in recent months given the precarious conditions it has and uncontrolled variables such as insecurity; the case of the doctor shot to death in Durango or the doctor from Chihuahua who was the victim of insecurity in her state are not conditions alien to those of the state of Sonora.

The social service model cannot be based on the needs that existed in Mexico in 1936, so it must be reconsidered how it will contribute not only to the training of intern doctors, but also to the benefit of the health of Mexicans.