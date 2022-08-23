He did not remain silent – ​​Publimetro Chile

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they continue to confront each other despite having separated more than five years ago. Now the actress has recalled the incident they experienced in 2016 during a private plane flight from France until The Angels, where your ex husband I would have assaulted her and he has not remained silent.

After it was closed complaint that the actress made against Pitt, decided to make an anonymous lawsuit demanding that the FBI to hand over documents related to the investigation.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not investigate further. ”, Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the local FBI office in Los Angeles, said at the time.

Apparently, Angeline he won’t sit idly by until he sees the pay father of his children for his reaction, as he seeks to put the past behind him.

Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie for stirring up the past

The legal spokespersons of the famous they exposed their thoughts after being reminded of the incident, which one of their children allegedly witnessed. pitt assures that his ex-wife seeks to affect him emotionally.

“What are a person’s motivations for spending court time and public resources by filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they’ve had for years? There is only one: to inflict the greatest amount of pain on his ex, ”commented a legal spokesman for Pitt to the aforementioned magazine.

For the actor and his legal representatives, there was no need to relive that moment, which affects not only him, but also his children, who presumably see their mother’s requests to the father as attacks. FBI.

“It’s wave after wave of attempts to hurt him. They are attempts to use the courts against him,” they added.

During the flight in which the attack took place, Brad would have drunk too much leading to Jolie to the bathroom to start shake it by the head and shoulders, hitting the roof of the plane in a sign of fury.

one of his sons would have tried to intervene, also being affected with injuries to the elbow and back.