Hannah Montana: Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet were considered for the lead role | TV

The casting director of Hannah Montana revealed some background regarding the choice of the protagonist, revealing the other names that were among the potential choices besides Miley Cyrus.

Lisa London has thus denied in a video some theories of the fans that had spread in recent years.

The casting director said that Taylor Momsen, who had starred in Gossip Girl, and Daniella Monet, among the performers, were also considered for the role of the young woman with a double life, divided between her commitments as a pop star and that of a normal teenager. by Victorious.

In fact, in the video you can see the sheet that shows the three names of the last girls who were among the final choices, denying that Belinda Peregrin, who was part of the cast of Cheetah Girls 2, was running for the part.

London said:

I discovered Miley Cyrus. I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is adorable by the way, was never in the top three choices for the role of Hannah. These were the last three actresses to audition over 1,200 girls for the network. And this was the name that was originally given to the character: Chloe Stewart, before they changed it to Miley Stewart.

