Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Actress Maria Bakalova Praises James Gunn | Cinema

In an interview with Discussing Filmactress Maria Bakalova (recently seen in Borat 2) has spent great words of praise towards the director James Gunn, with whom he worked on the expected Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he will lend his voice to dub the space dog Cosmo. Here are his words:

I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! That’s just all. I don’t even know how to say it, he’s so talented. It is so nice. It’s so funny. He is such an amazing human being. He is an example of a person I would like to be like. His dedication to the craft is also admirable. He is simply phenomenal. I was very lucky to know him and to have the opportunity to work with him. I want to do it again and again. (laughs)

Speaking of Cosmo, the actress added:

It takes some puppy love! We need something like this. Cosmo created a new world for me. I hope people cheer for her and have fun.

Speaking of her work for the film, the actress, during the latest San Diego Comic Con, revealed that this wasn’t confined to the recording booth as a voice actress, as she also went to the physical set to also give a Cosmo’s landmark on the big screen.

We remind you that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return with a special Christmas on Disney + at the end of the year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

