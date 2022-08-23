Greece’s Olympia joins the ‘Barbiecore’ trend

Since filming began on the film in which Margot Robbie brings Mattel’s most famous doll to life, pink has colored the street style. The list of celebrities who have added this color to their wardrobes, following the trend baptized as barbie coreis getting longer and longer, with VIP faces like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Dua Lipa or Eva Longoria leading the way.

Now it has been another of the names of the fashion industry, also of the panorama royal, the one who has fallen for this flattering tone, Olympia from Greece. The daughter of Pablo de Grecia and Marie-Chantal Miller has shared a new snapshot through Instagram where precisely a tight pink dress is the main protagonist.

We talk about a design measure long-sleeved knit dress with tapered shoulders, a round neckline and a buttoned skirt from the Self-Portrait brand, one of the favorite brands of the best dressers. Sienna Miller or the acclaimed Kate Middleton have recently opted for garments from the popular brand, placing them at the center of all eyes.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A really flattering dress that adapts to the figure of the royal and that in addition brings together two rising trends this season in the same piece, bubblegum pink, in the spotlight thanks to the Pink Valentino collection and the cut outa detail that in this case is located in the area of ​​the abdomen that manages to visually lengthen the silhouette.

In this case, Olympia from Greece opted for flat toe sandals from Aquazurra to complete the style, thus achieving a perfect choice for any summer day. But it is also possible to add a couple of centimeters if we want to use it for a perfect guest look.

Knit midi dress Self Portrait

self-portrait.com €440.00

The dress is part of the Self-Portrait summer collection and is available on the firm’s website at 440 euros. For the moment in all sizes, to the delight of those like Olympia who have fallen for the charms of this piece for the sunny season.