George Miller invited Quaden Bayles to be part of his films

A video of Quaden Bayles when he was 9 years old it went viral in 2020 after his mother shared it on social networks. There the little boy with achondroplasia appears expressing his desire to end his life due to the bullying he suffers daily by his schoolmates.

The sad story caught the attention of several celebrities who dedicated words of support to the boy, one of them was the Australian filmmaker, George Miller, who invited the boy to appear in a movie.

Specifically, the Oscar-winning filmmaker invited Quaden Bayles to be an extra in his next film “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, where Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton appear as protagonists and whose premiere is scheduled for next month.

George Miller invited Quaden Bayles to be part of another film due to his good performance

George Miller was so pleased with Quaden Bayles’ performance that he invited him to be part of his next project. “It was good for us and it was good for him. He did such a good job that he got a bit part in Furiosa,” the filmmaker shared with Good Weekend magazine.

“Furiosa” is the next film in the Mad Max franchise, and which will star Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is expected to hit theaters in 2024.

So the young man, who is currently 11 years old, already has two big movies under his belt. An extremely radical change to the scenario that Quaden Bayles was in in 2020.

Let’s remember that his mother Yarraka Bayles recorded him when he screamed crying to give him a rope because he wanted to die. “Give me a rope, ma’, I want to kill myself.”

“I just picked up my son from school and I want everyone – parents, teachers, educators – to see the effect that bullying has,” the mother expresses in the video. “Every day something happens. Every day a new episode, a new bullying, another nickname, another provocation, could you please educate your children, your families, your friends so that this does not happen again?