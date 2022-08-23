George Clooney, Hot Confession to Elisabetta Canales, ‘I was obsessed with…’

A very hot indiscretion comes to the relationship between George Clooney and Elisabetta Canales, and their story would have been hit hard by their obsession.

The love story between a Hollywood actor George Clooney and local showgirl Elisabetta Canales It immediately seemed like a fairy tale, the gossip papers are literally crazy, just the beautiful Elisabetta He won the heart of one of the most famous men in the world.

There were many who were shocked by their love and the romantics did not stop daydreaming for a moment as if a sweet comedy was already happening before their eyes.

Although they looked extremely in love Something in their relationship did not work and the ending was not the best. Many hoped that the flame of passion would light up between them, but after two years of relationship They decided to cut the roads once and for all by taking different paths.

To talk about a very private indiscretion about the well-known Italian showgirl, some very close friends of Hollywood star George Clooney, these sources seem to have found out and Revealed the true obsession of Elizabeth And they did not refrain from feeding it to the press. That is what it is.

The obsession of Elisabetta Canales in the times of George Clooney

Among the most famous actors in the world we find George Clooney, who began to be known among the general public thanks to one of the intermediate dramas that marked the history of television series. Before Grey’s Anatomy came along, Clooney has been selected to play Dr. Douglas Ross ER doctors are on the front lines.

This role was a real springboard for him that made him one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, thanks to his incredible talent and undeniable charm that has made millions of women fall in love for generations.

His career is dotted with great successes that led him to win the bust, in fact George received an Academy Award in 2006 Best Supporting Actor for a Character Robert Barnes in Siriana.

It is certainly not difficult for him to be in the spotlight, on the contrary, over time he has tried to lead a more discreet and discreet life, although it is really difficult for an important person like him, especially since his various relationships. they have always intrigued him. Many fans.

Clooney has been engaged to many women in the world of international entertainment, and among them we remember the actress Kelly Preston and model Lisa Snowdon, Elizabeth is also apparently a patriot, but today she is happily married to a human rights lawyer. Amal Ramzi Alamuddin and had two sons.

Clooney’s friends’ shocking words about Canales

The love story between George Clooney and Elisabetta Canales lasted exactly from 2009 to 2011, from the images that repeatedly appeared on the covers of all the news magazines in the world, a strong passion between them was leaked, which was confirmed.

There was a deep harmony and they had a lot of fun together, but the friends of the famous actor Tell him one side of the relationship. which would apparently lead to Spouse separates. It seems that basically there was a deep incompatibility to break something in the relationship, on the one hand there wasHe is reluctant to be exposed to the limelight.On the other hand, there was She is always looking for photographers who are ready to immortalize her..

So tell the friends of the Hollywood star, “I was obsessed with the care I received”This could have been the reason why the famous actor made the decision to end the story on the channel.