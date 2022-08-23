Funes Mori’s injury is more serious; the rest of the regular phase will be low

The Rayados del Monterrey have bad news for the closing of the Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX Leaguesince the injury Rogelio Funes Mori It would be more serious than expected and the rest of the regular phase of the championship would be lost.

According to information from the journalist Felipe Galindo for Multimedios, “el Mellizo” Funes Mori would not be absent for two weeks as initially expected, but would be out of the courts for at least a month.

In this way, the Rayados striker would miss the games against Chivas, Xolos de Tijuana, Mazatlán FC, Cruz Azul, Bravos de Juárez and Atlas, waiting for him to be ready for the game on Day 17 against the Tuzos del Pachuca .

According to the Rayados report, Funes Mori suffered an “injury to the musculotendinous junction of the rectus femoris of the right thigh”, which he presented during Clausura 2022 and left him out of action for a month.

The Rayados del Monterrey striker has already missed the Clásico Regio against the Tigres de la UANL after suffering the injury a game earlier, against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.