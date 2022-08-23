From ‘Titanic’ to ‘Forrest Gump’, the Euskadiko Orkestra dresses up as a movie

titanica, Mission Impossible, Pirates of the Caribbean Y Forrest Gump They are films that can be recognized even with closed eyes… thanks to their unmistakable soundtracks. The Euskadiko Orkestra will dress as a movie for a concert to be held at the Kursaal auditorium on September 1in which he interpreted fragments of a dozen feature films, In addition to having the participation of two prestigious dubbing actors who in their career have given voice to interpreters such as Johnny Depp or Tom Hanks.

From movie! It is a show for the whole family that, in some way, dialogues very well with the concert and the projection that the country’s orchestral ensemble usually offers on the eve of the Zinemaldia. Nevertheless, the Euskadiko Orkestra has gone further by offering a program with soundtracks known to all audiences as The mask, born on the 4th of july, Life is Beautiful either Pirates of the Caribbean, among others.

From movie! Date: September 1 (8:00 p.m.). Place: Kursaal. Tickets: 25 euros at euskadikoorkestra.eus and the Kursaal box office. The Euskadiko Orkestra will be led by Ruben Gimeno and will have the participation of the dubbing actors Jordu Brau and Luis Posada.

In a press release sent this Tuesday, the Euskadiko Orkestra has detailed the details of a show that, they assure, “it has been a great success in all the concert halls in which it has already been presented”. A) Yes, From movie! It is a proposal for all ages that plays with the invisible elements in any cinematographic projection: “the music and the voices of the characters”.

The Catalan Symphony Orchestra of Vallés was the ideologue of this project and was the one that wrote the script that will now represent the Basque ensemble, directed for the occasion by Rubén Gimeno, baton of the Euskal Herriko Gazte Orkestra (EGO). Tickets, at a price of 25 euros, can be purchased on the website euskadikoorkestra.eus or at the Kursaal ticket offices.

live doublers

It is not just a concert in which the orchestra will perform some of the best-known themes from successful films. The show will bring to life milestones of the seventh art such as the bank scene and the chocolates from Forrest Gump, that of Mrs. Doubtfire with her face covered in meringue or the dance of La Mascara at the Coco Bongo club. All this will be possible thanks to the projection of images but, above all, thanks to the live participation of two prestigious dubbing actors, Jordi Brau and Luis Posada.

The former is a regular voice actor for actors like Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Kenneth Branagh, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Roberto Benigni and Tom Hanks. As for Posada, he is the voice of performers like Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Adrien Brody, John Cusack or Leonardo Di Caprio.

As reported by the Euskadiko Orkestra, Brau and Posada will speak in Spanish, but the show will have subtitles in Basque.