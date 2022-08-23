From the altar to the courts: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, eight years after the ‘yes, I want’

On August 23, 2014, before a very small group of friends and family, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married at the Château Miraval, a property located in the Var department, in the south of France, which they had acquired in 2008.

The link was confirmation that Brad and Angelina formed one of the most established and enviable couples in Hollywood. Leaving behind the scandal involving Brad Pitt’s infidelity to Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina on the set of Mr and Mrs smith ten years earlier, the couple had enjoyed enviable professional careers. In addition, they were the parents of six children – some biological, others adopted but all recognized by Pitt although some of the adoptions were prior to their marriage – and they had a comfortable economic situation that allowed them to invest in projects as far-fetched as Miraval, a ramshackle winery. which, little by little, they were turning into a winery of some prestige.

However, in 2016, everything collapsed. After a strange incident that occurred on the private plane in which the couple was traveling with their children, Angelina filed for divorce and, although in 2019 she managed to have them declared legally separated, the legal problems related to the common heritage and the custody of the offspring continue to this day.

In May 2021, for example, the private judge John Ouderkirk —the US equivalent to an arbitrator in the Spanish legal system— issued an award in which he granted Brad Pitt 50% custody of the common children, something to which he always Angelina had refused and, dissatisfied with the decision, went to the Court of Appeals. After providing evidence showing that Ouderkirk had professional interests with Pitt’s lawyer, the actress managed to have the decision reversed. Although this ruling was in turn appealed by Brad Pitt, the California Supreme Court ultimately ruled against her and, in October 2021, Jolie once again had full custody of the children.

In the actor’s opinion, Jolie’s strategy is to delay any judicial process related to common children with the intention that time passes, they reach the age of majority and there is no longer any possibility of forcing them to spend a certain time with each parent. . On her part, the arguments used by Angelina Jolie to refuse to give her ex-husband joint custody originate from that not fully clarified incident that occurred on the private plane in 2016.

Angelina Jolie with her children in Paris captured in 2018. Marc Piasecki

turbulence

According to what Angelina Jolie told the authorities, Brad Pitt would have physically and verbally assaulted both her and her children during that flight. The actor, in a drunken state, would have taken Angelina to the back of the aircraft and would have grabbed her shoulders to shake her, while yelling at her that she was “fucking this family”. When Maddox, then 15, stepped in to defend his mother, he too was allegedly assaulted by Pitt.