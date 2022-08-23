From suffering bullying for his illness to succeeding in Hollywood; this is the story of Quaden Bayles

Quaden Baylesan 11-year-old Queensland boy with achondroplasia, went viral in 2020 after his mum broadcast on Facebook a video where he recounted his last incident of bullying that he suffered, before it, different celebrities from the film industry caught his attention, including the Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker, George Millerwho invited the boy to appear in a movie.

According to The West Australian portal, Miller was so moved that he invited him to appear as an extra in his next film “Furiosa”, the fifth installment of the franchise. Mad Max and a prequel to the 2015 smash hit Mad Max: Fury Road.

“It was good for us and it was good for him. He did such a good job that he got a bit part in Furiosa,” Miller told Good Weekend magazine.

Likewise, he also invited Quaden to appear in his next film Three Thousand Years of Longing (Three thousand years waiting for you).

With a premiere scheduled for Australia next month, Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elbe Y tilda swinton and was filmed in sydney.

Quaden Bayles: the shocking video where he says he wants to commit suicide due to the bullying he suffers

Give me a rope, ma’, I want to kill myself,” cried Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old Australian boy who was recorded by his mother after picking him up from school.

Quaden, who suffers from a condition dwarfism known as achondroplasia, he cried inconsolably because of the violent harassment he was targeted due to his physical condition.

His mother, Yarraka Baylesrecorded a video in which the boy told him that he wanted to die due to the mistreatment he received at school.

“This is what bullying does,” she said on the same recording, where Quaden was also heard saying he wanted to end his life.

The video, which lasts about six minutes, was published in February 2020 and in it, Quaden’s mother describes the constant abuse that her son suffers every day at a school in the town of Queensland, in northwestern Australia.

“I just picked up my son from school and I want everyone – parents, teachers, educators – to see the effect of bullying,” said the mother.

“Every day something happens. Every day a new episode, a new bullying, another nickname, another provocation, could you please educate your children, your families, your friends so that this doesn’t happen anymore?” , he added.

The video became viral, was seen by more than 14 million people, the hashtag #WeStandWithQuaden (#supportQuaden) and personalities such as the Australian actor were created. Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and the basketball player Enes Kanter They sent heartfelt messages to the child.

Jackman told Quaden “you are stronger than you think and we all need to be nicer to each other”.

With information from the BBC