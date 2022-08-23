“From CR7 only an intimidating call” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

In April Cristiano Ronaldo purposely broke a 14-year-old’s smartphone: «He didn’t even offer to replace it. And he told us that in court he would win “

There is never peace for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion risks being sued again for what happened on April 9th. At the end of the match against Everton, the Portuguese forward purposely broke the smartphone of a boy who was filming him.

Remember that Merseyside police warned him for the gesture and fined £ 200 (236.85 euros). But the diatribe in question certainly did not end here. The 14-year-old’s mother (the boy has autism spectrum disorder), Sarah Kelly, in an interview with the tabloid Mirror he explained how the Portuguese didn’t even offer to replace the broken phone, let alone apologize. And that some have arrived for the episode not very edifying messages towards them via social media: «I’m afraid to leave the house. They are making us pass for criminals and Ronaldo as the innocent victim “he said.

Furthermore, always from what the woman said, there would have been a phone call with Cristiano Ronaldo: «In the phone call he never referred to my son calling him by name. He was just “the boy”. It said “I know the boy has problems”. I replied “he has no problems, he has a disability. The problem is you”. It’s still: “He said” I’m sorry “, but then added” I didn’t do anything wrong “ because “he hadn’t kicked, killed or punched anyone”. ‘ In short, certainly not a nice phone call. Not only.

Also according to what the woman said, at a certain point during the phone call Cristiano Ronaldo would have declared: “I don’t want the matter to end up in the media or in court. I have a good team of lawyers and I would win ». Finally, the boy’s mother added: “He said he knew how to manipulate the media.” She is now thinking of taking him to court. The curtain has not yet closed on the matter.