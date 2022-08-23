free CEN film festival revives Hollywood classics in Quito

From this Thursday until August 31, citizens will be able to attend the 8choymedio movie theaters in Quito for free, where the Ecuadorian North American Center (CEN) will project “Made in USA, American Films Forever”, first exhibition focused on North American cinema.

The initiative aims to provide an opportunity to relive Hollywood classics through restored projections in 4K DCP.

With this festival, the CEN seeks to reaffirm its mission of reinforcing the ties of Ecuadorian citizens with North American culture, as well as expanding its cultural offer to reach diverse audiences, such as academics, artists and students.

For Deborah Chiriboga, general director of the CEN, since the headquarters of this institution was inaugurated in Quito, they have tried to offer varied, innovative, and high-quality cultural proposals. With

Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m.

rebel without a causeby Nicholas Ray, a film produced in 1955, starring James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo.

Thursday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Taxi driver, directed by Martin Scorsese in 1976, starring Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd and Jodie Foster. (The film will be screened again on Tuesday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m.

sunset boulevarddirected in 1950 by Billy Wilder and performed by William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Eric von Stroheim.

Friday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Blue Velveta play by David Lynch (1986), starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan and Dennis Hopper.

Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m.

pulp fictionof Quentin Tarantino (1994), played by John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m.

The Shining (extended version)Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece in 1980, with the participation of Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

Sunday, August 28 at 4:00 p.m.

The Wizard of Ozone of the most unforgettable and eccentric classics of cinema, directed by Victor Fleming in 1939, and starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan and Ray Bolger.

Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Vertigo, by Alfred Hitchcock, starring James Stewart, Kim Novak and Henry Jones. The film will be screened again on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m.