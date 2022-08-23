Fortnite x Dragon Ball: How to Have Infinite Kamehameha Charges | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The players of Fortnite They’ve been having a lot of fun using Kamehameha for the past few days. Goku’s attack came with the v21.40 update that was released on August 16, and since then it has become a trend to use the ability to finish off rivals in record time.

The last major update of Fortnite has added another mythical element alongside the Kamehameha energy attack: the Flying Cloud. While both are awesome, the Flying Cloud has infinite charges, making it perfect for mobility.

Kamehameha, on the other hand, comes with three charges. Once players use the ability three times, it disappears from their inventories and they must obtain the item from Capsule Corp.

Fortunately, there is a neat trick that allows players to keep the Kamehameha on infinite charges. The bad thing is that this can only be done in Team Rumble, which is not ideal.

Team Rumble is one of the most popular modes in Fortnite. The game mode is a death match between two teams with up to 16 players per side. The only goal is to get to the elimination goal first, which is why so many players join this mode to practice their skills.

The players of Fortnite you can get infinite charges for Kamehameha in Team Rumble, and it can be done by simply dying. As readers can see in the video posted by GKI, the trick to getting infinite Kamehameha charges is to die before you run out of them. Here we show you the tutorial.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 11 Challenges

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.