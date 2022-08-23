Fortnite: Patrick Mahomes from the NFL will arrive as a skin
patrick mahomesquarterback of the NFLwill arrive at Fortnite this week in the form of a skin of the Idol Series. Just below we give you all the keys about this new collaboration of fortnite season 3including all content and release date:
Fortnite: when does the Patrick Mahomes skin come out?
The patrick mahomes skin and all its accessories will arrive in the Fortnite store on Thursday, August 25 at 02:00 a.m. CEST. From then on, the items will be available for purchase using V-Bucks, the game’s virtual currency.
Mahomes does not arrive “alone”; next to the skin of Patrick Mahomes another of his alter ego arrives called “Mahomes in his Sauce”.
Also, will also have its own cupin which we will have the possibility to get his skin and his backpack for free before he arrives at the store. Read more below.
All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite
These are All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite. As usual, they will arrive at the store both in batches and individually:
- Skin Patrick Mahomes
- Skin Mahomes in their Sauce
- Champion’s Shield Backpacking Accessory
- Emergency Ketchup backpacking accessory
- Time to Shine emote
- Harvesting Tool Salsona Axes
- Seasoned Scorer Wrap
- Secret Sauce Emoticon
Patrick Mahomes Cup in Fortnite: date and prizes
As we discussed above, the Patrick Mahomes Cup of Fortnite, held on 08/23/2022will allow us get the Patrick Mahomes skin and the Champion’s Buckler backpacking accessory for free if we get a high enough position on the marker of our region.
Also, for participating and obtaining at least 8 points, we will get the Secret Sauce emoticon for free.
Patrick Mahomes is a new collaboration for Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we give you all kinds of useful information, including (but not limited to) how to complete all Missions or how to level up.
Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration