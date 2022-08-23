Fortnite: Patrick Mahomes from the NFL will arrive as a skin

patrick mahomesquarterback of the NFLwill arrive at Fortnite this week in the form of a skin of the Idol Series. Just below we give you all the keys about this new collaboration of fortnite season 3including all content and release date:

Fortnite: when does the Patrick Mahomes skin come out?

The patrick mahomes skin and all its accessories will arrive in the Fortnite store on Thursday, August 25 at 02:00 a.m. CEST. From then on, the items will be available for purchase using V-Bucks, the game’s virtual currency.

Official art of Patrick Mahomes in Fortnite

Mahomes does not arrive “alone”; next to the skin of Patrick Mahomes another of his alter ego arrives called “Mahomes in his Sauce”.

Official art of the Mahomes skin in his Salsa in Fortnite

Also, will also have its own cupin which we will have the possibility to get his skin and his backpack for free before he arrives at the store. Read more below.

All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite

These are All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite. As usual, they will arrive at the store both in batches and individually:

All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite

Skin Patrick Mahomes

Skin Mahomes in their Sauce

Champion’s Shield Backpacking Accessory

Emergency Ketchup backpacking accessory

Time to Shine emote

Harvesting Tool Salsona Axes

Seasoned Scorer Wrap

Secret Sauce Emoticon

Store images of the Patrick Mahomes lot, his skins, and his different styles

Patrick Mahomes Cup in Fortnite: date and prizes

As we discussed above, the Patrick Mahomes Cup of Fortnite, held on 08/23/2022will allow us get the Patrick Mahomes skin and the Champion’s Buckler backpacking accessory for free if we get a high enough position on the marker of our region.

Official announcement of the Patrick Mahomes Cup in Fortnite

Also, for participating and obtaining at least 8 points, we will get the Secret Sauce emoticon for free.

Official art of the Secret Sauce emoticon in Fortnite

Patrick Mahomes is a new collaboration for Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we give you all kinds of useful information, including (but not limited to) how to complete all Missions or how to level up.

