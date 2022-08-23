Fortnite dates its new update 21.50 for August 30; What can we expect from her?

I have the ideas a little less organized than usual because of all the possible crossovers of Fortnite what have been grass of rumors in recent days but, luckily for my head, something will happen in the next few days that I can hold on to so as not to get so dizzy: the new update 21.50 of the battle royale.

The thing is that the datamining community of Fortnite (specifically, the leaker known as iFireMonkey) has already found out when said patch will be released for the game. Next, I leave you with all the details you need to know about him.

When does the new Fortnite update 21.50 come out?

The next battle royale patch It will be released next August 30 ✅

✅ most likely premieres from 12:00 noon (Spanish time) ⏳

v21.50 has been added to the staging servers and will release on the 30th — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 22, 2022

What can we expect from this new patch?

At the moment, there is very little information about the possible contents of it.

The first teasers of Season 4 are expected to begin to emerge ❗

❗ Perhaps there is a sneak peek at a possible Season 3 finale event? ❓

❓ New skins and cosmetics will come to the game ✅

✅ There will also be a new batch of challenges for the Battle Pass ✅

On the other hand, I remind you that some of the parts of the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball They will still be active even when the battle royale update 21.50 is released, so we will have collaboration for a while. Be that as it may, I will keep you posted on any news that comes out about this upcoming patch in the coming days.