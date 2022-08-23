Fortnite and Fall Guys will receive Destiny 2 content very soon

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

It seems that Epic Games and Bungie are getting along very well. We say this since the companies have just announced a bunch of collaborative content involving some of their most popular games: destiny 2; Fortnite: Battle Royale Y Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

This morning, Bungie had a broadcast to share news about the future of destiny 2. Among the announcements that drew the most attention were collaborations with Epic Games to make game content as a service available on Fortnite: Battle Royale Y Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

In this way, as of August 23, 2022, the community of Fortnite You will be able to get costumes from characters such as Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey and the Unknown Exo. These skins will be accompanied by spikes inspired by weapons of Destinyas well as backpacks based on different Ghosts.

It is worth mentioning that destiny 2 You won’t be left empty handed. What happens is that that same day armor inspired by skins and characters from Fortnite to Bungie’s first-person shooter.

For its part, as of September 17, 2022, the collaboration will be available in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. These are outfits that will allow your beans to look like characters from destiny 2.

You can see a preview of these collaborations below:

destiny 2 arrives on the Epic Games Store

That’s not all, as Bungie announced that starting today, destiny 2 for PC will be available on the Epic Games Store. Everyone who downloads it before August 30 will receive the Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle, which includes a new dungeon, rocket launcher, new weapons, armor, and more.

“To celebrate the launch of destiny 2 on the Epic Games Store, anyone who adds destiny 2 to your library during launch week will automatically earn you the Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle. If you already have it in your library, that’s because you’ve already added destiny 2 to it”, indicates the description of the package

What did you think of this collaboration? What are the items you plan to get as part of this collaboration between Epic Games and Bungie? Tell us in the comments.

destiny 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about this first-person shooter by clicking here.

