“Football is a legal poison and a hellish race”

Ryan Reynolds is back to being talked about of himself not for his cinema performances, but for his football team, the Wrexham AFC (competing in the English National League fifth division), acquired in 2020 along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Fans of the Canadian actor had welcomed his arrival with great enthusiasm, attesting to the fact that since then the number of subscriptions and T-shirt sales has multiplied. And its stadium is already attended by more than 10,000 spectators.

The new reality of the Welsh team was the subject of a documentary of FX, a subsidiary of Disney , Welcome To Wrexham , in which both new owners tell the adventure of changing the big screen for another very different show. “If everything suddenly falls apart, hopefully in 25 years we will be in the Premier League“Reynolds recounted in the documentary, as revealed by The Sun.”We love sports. We love to tell stories through sport. You have to run it like a business, but in most cases it is a business where you have to make a profit“, continued the Canadian, who paid out more than two million euros in the project he has decided to join for a matter very personal .

The story of Ryan Reynolds

“The main area of ​​life where I got the most support from my dad was when he was good at sports. So I played sports way beyond the point where I was really motivated to do it just to get their buy-in. My father has been dead for years, but these things don’t go away“, Specified the actor. If on the one hand there is the desire to bring the team to a world level, on the other hand we have clashed against the bitter reality. “It’s a story of underdogs , and it’s a story I love. Many of them risk their lives. They don’t have those Premier League contracts to rely on so they can retire tomorrow“said the Canadian.

Football: love and obsession

Then he concluded by saying: “I have recently been the owner of a football team. But so far I found it very time-consuming, emotionally draining, financially stupid and totally addicting. Now I’m obsessed with Wrexham. I admit I wasn’t skeptical at first, but I wasn’t as hooked as I am now. Part of me wishes it hadn’t found football, I feel it like a legal poison . My joy lives and dies on Saturdays when the club plays. I try not to get fully involved in it, but I feel it chewing on my organs and spitting them out every week, win or lose. It’s a hell of a ride“.