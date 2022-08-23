Fit like Shakira! Here’s what the singer eats to always be at the top

Singer Shakira has always been in perfect shape. Here is what she eats and how she behaves to live better.

If among the VIPs you admire most for physical fitness there is also Shakira, you will be pleased to know that the singer can show off her perfect shape thanks to a healthy and balanced eating style that allows her to keep herself at her best both in terms of health which, of course, for the physical aspect.

The singer, in fact, follows a well-structured diet that more than a diet, a food style should be defined. So let’s find out what he eats every day to always be at the top.

Shakira’s diet: what the singer eats to keep fit

At the age of 45, Shakira is always in great shape and manages to show herself at the best of her physical shape thanks to a lifestyle that allows her to eat well, sate herself and at the same time keep her figure. All for a girlish physique, curvy but at the same time athletic and that the singer always sports with a beautiful smile.

His secret? Actually Shakira has more than one. The first is to always keep moving, which allows her to burn several calories. Among her favorite activities of hers there is dance to which she associates specific workouts divided into several circuits.

Added to this is the choice of a healthy and balanced diet. In fact, Shakira has chosen to avoid the consumption of sugars and dairy products to instead make room for whole grains and lean proteins, among which she prefers fish. Its diet is however rich and varied, so much so that it also includes snacks and snacks that are usually fruit-based.

To all this is added a good hydration that Shakira follows by drinking lots of water. A good diet, however, is also made up of moments of detachment that the singer allows herself by enjoying some chocolate from time to time and drinking a few glasses of wine. All this for a non-diet diet that allows her to live better. And at the same time to always feel in good shape and to take off the right whims.

Remember that no matter how balanced a diet may appear, it is very important to remember that what you eat can have different effects depending on your physique. And also the lifestyle and many other aspects that should always be seen together with a nutritionist. Even if there are diets that can be followed for a short time, in case of many kilos to lose it is therefore advisable to ask for help from an expert. By doing so it will in fact be possible to study a tailor-made diet, which meets personal tastes and which works without too many sacrifices.