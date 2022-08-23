First details of the return of Johnny Gargano to WWE

a few moments ago in Monday Night RAWthe fans were surprised Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE. The NXT triple crown champion reappeared in the company nine months after the end of his contract, confirming his arrival on the main roster and his continuity in the same place he left in December 2021.

the news portal Fightful Select confirmed that the appearance of “Johnny Wrestling” on RAW was handled with total discretion backstage. The fighter did not appear on the internal card of the episode, and almost all the talent and producers were unaware of his presence at the Scotiabank Arena. Gargano barely revealed himself backstage minutes before going on stage.

It was well known that WWE had good ties with Johnny Gargano, to the point of being interested in rehiring him throughout his time as a free agent. Nevertheless, the company acted in a respectful manner before the requirements de Gargano and chose to be patient until the fighter defined his future. As expected, the former NXT maximum champion was one of the most requested names by Triple H since taking creative control a few weeks ago.

Other companies were not considering Johnny Gargano

On the other hand, the situation of other companies with Johnny Gargano was also calm. IMPACT Wrestling he never looked for anything serious beyond a video appearance during his weekly show. Secondly, All Elite Wrestling he had convinced himself that they would not be able to sign it until next year. Various sources in AEW stated to fightful the feeling of surprise among the company’s staff, especially after some names close to Gargano proposed his hiring.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.