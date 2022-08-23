find the word “COCKROACH” hidden in the alphabet soup – Teach Me Science

If you want to keep your brain in perfect condition, we suggest you solve this type of visual exercises day after day and seek to beat the statistics, as well as break the time of the other netizens who have participated.

The next alphabet soup It has become a favorite for thousands of users because the word to find is “COCKROACH” a small insect that usually displeases society, but try not to exceed the time limit in this visual challenge, which is of 5 sseconds.

TEST YOUR SENSES AND IMPROVE YOUR VISUAL PERCEPTION!

Do you know where the word “COCKROACH” is?

Before answering yes or no, discover some surprising fun facts that you may not have known about these little insects.

They withstand doses of radioactivity 15 times more than humans, although they cannot survive a nuclear explosion.

Cockroaches become cannibalistic to regulate the lack of food in the face of a numerous plague.

It is an extremely fast insect, it can run a meter and a half in just 1 second.

They could live without food for more than a month, although if they don’t drink water they could die within a week.

They are able to distinguish left from right.

Thanks to the spiracles that help them transport oxygen, they can survive for up to a month without their heads.

They have natural enemies, some plants such as mint and laurel quickly drive them away due to their aroma.

There are more than 5,000 species worldwide, but only 30 of them become pests.

They do not drown easily as they are able to endure underwater for more than 30 minutes.

Some species are considered a delicious delicacy, especially in China, because they are considered a great source of protein and energy.

CORRECT ANSWER

Confirm where the word is located “COCKROACH” that is hidden in the following alphabet soup.