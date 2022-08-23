Film about the Drake, the great Ferrari factory is reborn in via Bering. VIDEO

MODENA – Eventually it will become that way. With a construction site of dozens of workers and 104 days of work, the large warehouse in disuse for years that is located in via Bering in Modena will be transformed into the Ferrari factory, exactly as it was in 1957, the year in which the film is set. Michel Mann. And it doesn’t matter if that factory was obviously located in Maranello and not in the Madonnina district, it is Hollywood and no one like the great American film productions knows how to mix reality and fantasy to the sound of millions. For this construction site alone, there are 350,000 euros of investments and soon the movie stars will arrive here too. For today the takes are in Reggio Emilia in some interior scenes but for the next month they will shoot very often in the city, between Corso Canalgrande, again Largo Garibaldi, in the area of ​​the Ferrari Museum and many scenes here too, in via Bering. Meanwhile, after the week off in August, Modena will extend the list of actors these days. After Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver, directed by Michael Mann in the roles of Laura Garello and Enzo Ferrari, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey are also expected this week, the latter will play the role of the great Italian driver and designer Piero Taruffi which in 1957 won the Mille Miglia with the Ferrari team. The British Jack O’Connell will instead play the part of the pilot Peter Collins, who became famous in 1956 for having sold his Ferrari to Fangio, who then won the championship. Sarah Gadon will instead be Linda Christian, a beautiful artist who in the 1940s and 1950s had an affair with Ferrari driver Alfonso de Portago. And while waiting for the new Hollywood stars, the people of Modena are slowly getting used to the can-can of production and above all to the continuous changes to the road network … during the week new parking bans are already ready also in via Paolo Ferrari and at the Ferrari Park but for Modena Hollywood star is worth the sacrifice

