Fast & Furious 10: Protest Scheduled in Los Angeles Neighborhood for Filming | Cinema

Filming of Fast & Furious 10 they are currently underway and are apparently raising long-standing problems, which could result in a major protest movement. Since the film’s premiere in 2001, fans of the popular franchise have traveled to Angelino Heights (Los Angeles neighborhood) to see Bob’s Market, the shop owned by Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) family and the characteristic Victorian house of the character. But these locations have not become a destination for simply taking selfies: almost every evening, car enthusiasts throw themselves in donut at high speed in front of the store, as well as competing and occupying the streets throughout the area west of Downtown.

Residents dealing with constant noise and unsafe conditions are fed up and are organizing a protest for the filming of Fast & Furious 10 which will be held this Friday. The anger over the effects of illegal races and the occupation of the area is in fact at an all-time high in the city. Traffic accidents and pedestrian deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic, often caused by reckless driving and speeding. This situation affects the whole country: in the first three months of 2022, road deaths in the United States increased by 21% compared to 2020.

“If the filming of this film is allowed to go ahead in Angelino Heights, or in any [altra] area by F10 Productions (Universal) … we will organize a big protest and invite many reporters and cameras to film us as we protest against this footage all day and night“, Reads an email obtained from Variety by a resident of the Los Angeles City Council. “We will organize this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for its callous disregard for this deadly road racing epidemic that its films have started and continue to promote.“. No further details were provided on the protest nor did Universal respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Talking with Varietyseveral residents of Angelino Heights explained that their problem with Fast & Furious it’s not so much to do with the shooting of a day itself, as with the impact the films have on the neighborhood throughout the year. A married couple living near Bob’s Market says that the open area in front of the store attracts street racers who practice their donut and start the engines, creating noise and smoke. Although the city has erected a few bollards in the area, many of the drivers have simply moved to a nearby road or continue to circle around the barriers. And when they do, as some cars don’t have mufflers, the noise tends to be extremely annoying, with tires screeching all night long. It also happened that, while driving in the area, several drivers hit or crashed into cars and many of them ran away immediately after the accident. Another resident said a fan of the franchise once pointed a gun at him following a request to stop operating his car in broad daylight.

However, not all the inhabitants of the neighborhood necessarily want to stop shooting the film. Planaria Price, a longtime owner of a house in the area that was instrumental in convincing the city to install barriers in front of Bob’s Market, explains that Universal has provided her and other residents with subsidies and compensation for the disturbance, which they helped her restore several houses in the area she owns. According to Price, to community residents who complained about the filming of Fast & Furious 10 compensation has already been offered. While agreeing that stealth racing encouraged by the movies is dangerous, she believes the problem is more with the Los Angeles government and the need to crack down on clandestine racing in the city.

The release of Fast & Furious 10 is set for May 19, 2023.

SOURCE: Variety