Emma Watson spotted in Italy hand in hand with the heiress Brandon Green

Emma Watson she is on vacation in Italy and her new love would be with her!

Some photos taken in Venice make us think, in which the 32-year-old actress is seen walking hand in hand with Brandon Green, before getting into a water taxi. You can see the images here on the website of the Daily Mail.

Brandon Green is 29, he’s British like the star, and he’s the son of billionaire businessman Sir Philip Greenwho headed the Arcadia groupwhich he held fashion brands such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and Burton, prior to filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

According to the most recent estimate made by Sunday Times as of May 2021, Sir Philip Green’s assets amounted to 910 million pounds (about one billion euros).

For his part, Brandon is very committed to safeguarding the planet and in particular the oceansas a source told Daily Mail: “He is very interested in biodiversity and protecting the oceans. He participates in a lot of charitable work with the founding of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene. He is often seen cleaning the beaches and helping as he can“.

Emma Watson’s last known relationship was with the American entrepreneur Leo Robintonwhich would begin in 2019. Until this new sighting with Brandon Green it was speculated that they were still together, as the news of a breakup had never arrived.

