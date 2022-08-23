Emma Watson premieres new perfume, haircut and boyfriend?

Emma Watson not only debuts a haircut, but also a partner, profession and new perfume, Paradoxe de Prada

British actress Emma Watson is in the news and not precisely because of her work as an actress. She is because of her personal and professional debuts. Paradoxes of life. She debuts as a director. And she also debuts a haircut, a sentimental partner and a new perfume that is precisely called Paradoxe and is from Prada.

Above the advertising spot for the new perfume Paradoxe by Prada, performed and directed by Emma Watson

Emma Watson announcing the new Prada Paradoxe perfume. This is how the brand explains this association on its Instagram profile. “Our muse and bottle share a true complexity. They are both minimalist and luxurious, sophisticated and eccentric… She is a woman with unlimited possibilities. And an aroma that leaves an indefinable trail wherever it goes. Our muse is more than a muse. More than a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality throughout the world.”

The new perfume of the British actress, the ex of Harry Potter and now the new “little women”

Prada Paradox it’s not just him new emma watson perfume, will also be the image of this Prada Beauty fragrance that has just been launched internationally. His involvement with the brand has been such that she has even directed a short film for the launch of this new feminine floral fragrance. It is the first refillable cologne from Prada, which is increasingly committed to sustainability. You can try the new Emma Watson perfume at this link.

Emma Watson and her new haircut to announce the new Prada perfume, Paradoxe. A nod to the feminist movement, from the 1920s to the 2000s, passing through the 1960s.

Other premieres of Emma Watson that are giving a lot to talk about: new haircut and new sentimental partner

On the one hand, Emma Watson debuts a new hairstyle. A garçon or garçonne look. Namely, to the boy. Very appropriate in these times where the barrier between genders is trying to blur, and the unisex concept is blurred. Although, paradoxically, the Prada’s new Paradox perfume It is presented as a feminine fragrance. But I’m sure more advanced genderfluid men will gladly experience its effluvia. In any case, this look is not a novelty either. Associated with feminist movements, comes from the 20s, after the first world war. A haircut that is imposed in France by the garçonnes, feminist women who claimed equal rights with this gesture. Something similar happened in the United States with the flappers. And in the 60s, another important decade in feminism and sexual liberation, Mia Farrow was the great ambassador of this cut. Also Twiggy or Jean Seberg. A style associated with cinema and cult music, and the avant-garde. Now, Emma Watson is the last to sign up for the garçon move.

Emma Watson, actress and now director, shows her interest in being behind the cameras for a long time. In October 2021, she said on her Instagram account: “Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is the most enriching thing I’ve learned during lockdown. When I was young, I always thought that the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; And of course as women we are inspiring… but what else is being able to tell your own story and that of other people. 💖”. photo via Instagram

Who is Philip Green the alleged new boyfriend of the British actress?

Right with the launch of Emma Watson’s new perfume, Paradoxe de Prada, the press around the world announces the name of the british actress new man. Is about Brandon Green 29 years old. Maybe, just like that, her name won’t tell you anything. But he is the son of Sir Philip Green. A millionaire businessman from the United Kingdom famous for owning the Arcadia group to which he belongs TopShop. Although this relationship between the 32-year-old actress and the Green heir is not 100% confirmed. They’ve only been caught holding hands in Venice, and it seems they’ve been friends for at least a year. Will the bachelorhood end of what is considered one of the 100 most desired singles in the world? How will the actress and environmental activist handle the relationship with the son of a textile industry magnate? They are all paradoxes.

Paradoxe de Prada the new perfume that worships the triangular logo of the Italian brand