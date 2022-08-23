Emma Watson and her most romantic red polka dot dress

Emma Watson she is the perfect definition of an inspiring woman. She is committed, an activist, a champion of feminism, intelligent, a great professional and a wonderful person. It is difficult to mention all the reasons why the British has become the benchmark that she is today, but her constant achievements are the irrefutable proof that confirms it. Less than 24 hours ago we learned of the shocking news that Watson has become the new image of Prada perfume and, today, she surprises us with his latest style betwhich, by the way, is also another reason why we love it.

The actress has one of the most peculiar tastes in fashion in the industry, but at the same time one of the most inspiring. Her proposals are usually exuberant and striking, of course she never leaves anyone unsatisfied, but this time she has delighted us with a most romantic look starring a red polka dot dress that has made us sigh.

He has worn it during his summer holidays in Venice with Brandon Green, who seems to be her current partner, but that the actress – faithful to her intimacy – has not wanted to confirm until now. Undoubtedly, a very special occasion to get the proposals of her more ‘lady’, a style with which we rarely see the ‘celebrity’.

Emma has opted for a piece featuring the most passionate color with a polka dot print in contrasting white. Its design is midi, and it has a side opening at the bottom that gives it a sensual but elegant touch.

We love it mainly for its honeycomb body with a square neckline and short puffed sleeves. A classic of the summer season that never goes out of style, but that we consider perfect to wear also during halftime and next autumn combined with some track or cowboy style ankle boots and, if necessary, a jacket, either denim or leather.

Emma probably wore it with flat sandals to formulate an idyllic summer ensemble. While as accessories, she only opted for a XXL tote bag in brown that combines great with red. Isn’t she fabulous?