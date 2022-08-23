Emma Watson and her boyfriend Brandon Green vacation in Italy

Emma Watson seems excited again. The star of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga has been spotted in Venice walking hand in hand with Brandon Green, with whom it seems that he has been dating since September. If you don’t know who she is, you should know that it is the son of controversial British fashion magnate Sir Philip Green. Like the actress, she has invested heavily in climate activism and has done charity work.

A fan profile of Emma Watson on Instagram has been in charge of sharing many details of this romantic getaway of the actress and her new “boyfriend” Brandon Green. Yeah let’s call it that though Neither of them said anything about it…

From what we can see, it seems that they have dedicated themselves to making quiet plans, enjoying the landscape and the beauty of Italyto, specifically from Venice. The truth is that few places are more romantic, and it shows in keeping with the environment!

Emma was all happiness as they strolled through the city. They enjoyed excellent Italian food on an outdoor terrace. She wore a red dress, while Brandon opted for a navy blue t-shirt and sky blue pants. They were also seen in a water taxi to travel around the city on a romantic cruise.

Some of his fans made comments like “She seems very happy… I’m glad to see her happiness…” or “She looks so happy 😍😍😍😍”.

Don’t you find them adorable? We want to see more!