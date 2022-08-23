Elon Musk and Britney Spears will also have their place in the FesTVal • GasteizBerri.com

The 14th edition of FesTVal (Vitoria-Gasteiz Television Festival) will kick off on Monday, September 5, with the premiere of the first two episodes of the super-production ‘Coliseo’ (History Channel), a documentary series that combines fictional recreations of history and featuring experts and telling the story of the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the perspective of those who fought and died there. The two chapters that will be screened at the FesTVal narrate the epic battle of the gladiators Prisco and Vero and the complex and risky commission made by the emperor Domitian to the builder Haterius.

‘Coliseo’ will kick off the FesTVal Documentary Week program that will host exclusively from September 5 to 8 the main premieres of the four documentary channels of AMC Networks International, the company that hosts the largest and most varied offer of factual and documentary on pay television, facing the last quarter of the year.

On Tuesday, September 6, it will be the turn of the first episode of the documentary series ‘Jane Goodall: The Hope of Chimpanzees’ (Odyssey), a production recorded over 30 years that reveals, thanks to never-before-seen images, the extraordinary adventure of Goodall create the largest sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees in Africa. The Spanish Rebeca Atencia works there, she is in charge of directing the center and must face every day a wide range of problems that they have to solve together with her team to guarantee the survival of the primates.

A day later, on Wednesday, September 7, the documentary produced by ‘The New York Times’ ‘Elon Musk’s accident’ (AMC BREAK) will be premiered, which uncovers the hidden face of the deadly events starring Tesla. The production focuses on the promises of the controversial billionaire and on the hidden face of autonomous driving technology, which has caused several deaths and dozens of accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged.

Documentary Week will close on Thursday, September 8 at the hands of ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ (AMC CRIME) where the controversial guardianship exercised by the artist’s father is investigated. Through a series of exclusive interviews with people from his inner circle, the documentary, produced by ‘The New York Times’ and nominated for an Emmy Award, reveals the extreme surveillance to which the pop star was subjected for 13 years, to which they came to install a device in his bedroom to monitor all his movements.

AMC Networks International will complete its programming at FesTVal with the presentation of the main novelties of its linear channels and AMC+, its new streaming service.

The screenings will take place at Vital Fundazioa Kulturunea (CC Dendaraba, C/La Paz, 5), at 7:30 p.m. and admission will be free until full capacity is reached.