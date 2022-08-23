‘El Hormiguero’ promotes its new season celebrating the achievements of its guests – Video

‘El hormiguero’ prepares to launch his 17th season, after the summer break and after Pablo Motos (and his fellow ants) came back from vacation. The popular nightly talk show on Antena 3 has decided to create expectation for his return through a promotional video in which he boasts of the high level of the guests of the format.

In the video, Antena 3 boasts by listing its achievements in the usual boastful tone on the talk show: “More than 30 Oscar awards, more than 40 Michelin stars, more than 60 world champions, more than 100 Goya awards and more than 200 Grammy awards… they did not seem enough to us. That’s why we come back with much more. ‘El Hormiguero’ is back: new season”. The animated text with neon lights is accompanied by a montage of some of its craziest moments: motorcycles, crashing cars, surfing, flares… while the irreverent ants Trancas y Barrancas they cheer, with rock music in the background.

The advance does not specify the release date, but the new installment is expected to start in early September. In the promo you can see some of the high level guestsboth nationally and internationally, with which the program has had in the past: Pedro Almodóvar, Alejandro Sanz, Rami Malek, Nathy Peluso, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, Cameron Diaz, Jared Leto, Tom Holland or Rafa Nadal are just a few examples.