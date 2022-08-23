Eiza González shines in tight leggings and a crop top during a walk with her dogs

Eiza Gonzalez was captured exuding glamor and style during a casual walk with her pets through the streets of West-HollywoodThe Angels.

It was photographed by paparazzi dressed in a white sports outfit, made up of skinny leggings high waist and a sleeveless crop top with a round neckline. Both garments helped define her unreal figure, abs steel and kilometric legs.

added a couple of Converse Chuck Taylor glasses, rectangular designer glasses and a mini black bag with white prints from Louis Vuitton.

Her face seemed to go with a light coat of makeup and pink lips, while her chocolate-colored hair was styled in straight locks parted in the middle over her tapered shoulders.

Photo: The Grosby Group

For her walk, González, 30, chose not to wear flashy accessories. He only carried his state-of-the-art cell phone, small earrings and fine chain necklaces.

The celebrity32, was seen leaving an exclusive gym before going on a casual walk with her two pets

Leaving the place, Eiza and her little companions were escorted by her security team that had been waiting for her since moments before.

The celebrity took a short break from the recordings of his television program The three body problem, which will focus on humans meeting aliens. Eiza collaborates with Benedict Wong, John Bradley and Liam Cunningham.

Also, the actress is working on the Apple TV series-Extrapolations, which will focus on the effects of climate change. Next to her, meryl streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker will appear in the box.

The first advances of the series indicate that it will last eight episodes, although the premiere date has not been revealed.

Among other projects he has in his hands is the autobiographical film by Maria Felix, in which she will be the protagonist and director.

“The intention is really to honor Maria, to tell a story of an incredibly powerful woman with a lot of personality, very complex, you know? She is multifaceted, multidimensional, that she is neither a villain nor an angel and that is something that is very important for me to reintroduce: this contemporary woman who is real, who also has flaws, ”said the Ambulance star in an interview with fashion.

Eiza Gonzalez is focused on her career within Hollywoodbut also in maintaining their personal relationships in a healthy and constant way.

A source told People that her relationship with Jason Momoa is going well and they are both working together to make it work despite their busy schedules.

“Jason is a great guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super focused on his career and has no intention of complicating things. In life, she is where she wants to be right now and she is very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She keeps in touch with him,” she said on insider.

MA