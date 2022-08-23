Edge emerges victorious on his return to Canada on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Edge made his return to the ring in an individual heads up against Damian Priest.

This is the main matchup of the day on Monday in Ontario, Canada. “The Iconoclast” and his former partner from Judgment Day they closed a story of several months with a physical exchange that saw them both very intense and personal. Damian managed to endanger his rival after launching him towards the commentary table. However, Edge managed to get up and maintain dominance for several minutes.

When the fight was close to ending, the WWE Hall of Fame member was pushed towards the referee who was knocked out. Priest attempted a Con-chair-to on his opponent, but it was reversed with a steel rod in his mouth before landing a chest shot. The referee was late to the ring for the count and allowed Edge to hit a Canadian Destroyer by surprise for the count of three. Judgment Day showed up to follow up on the altercation, but Beth Phoenix decided to leave the stands to defend her husband.

“The Rated R Superstar” returned to the ring two months after his last fight at Hell in a Cell 2022. On the other hand, this fight will mark the first instance of Edge in his hometown in twelve years (eleven counting non-televised shows). His last match on WWE TV in Canada was in 2010 against Christian.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.