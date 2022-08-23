Donation of medicine is delivered to the association

The Civil Association Giving Smiles and Embracing Hearts, received a donation of medicines that will contribute to the realization of brigades in colonies.

Jose Luis Jimenez Casasrepresentative of the group, thanked the private hospital for the donation and called on other clinics, as well as hospitals, to join in sending more medicines and health supplies.

“With this provision of medicines, there will be the opportunity to lead medical brigades at no cost and now with free medicine, since we are organizing an event in some ejido and neighborhood on the outskirts,” he said.

He stressed that on many occasions hundreds of tons of medicines and food expire, without anyone taking advantage of them, that in popular neighborhoods and rural communitiesmuch needed.

“If in any neighborhood they see that their neighbors require support, they should call us or come to the offices and we will gladly support them with the management or delivery of functional devices, adult diapers or medication,” he stressed.

The leader of the group thanked all the donations that are made, `because everything helps to continue offering medical brigades who needs it most.