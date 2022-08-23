Does vitamin D help reduce symptoms of depression? New study reveals yes

This is the largest research on vitamin D and depression to date. | Photo: Getty Images.

A study conducted by scientists from various parts of the world suggests that the use of vitamin D supplements can help relieve symptoms of depression in adults.

According to experts, Vitamin D regulates the functions of the central nervous system, whose alterations have been associated with depression. In addition, cross-sectional studies have observed a Association between depressive symptoms and vitamin D deficiency.

However, because previous studies on the effects of vitamin D supplementation in depression have been inconclusive, the researchers in this new study combined and statistically analyzed the results of several different studies.

The results of this meta-analysis show that the vitamin D supplementation is more effective than a placebo in relieving depressive symptoms in people with depression, despite important differences in the doses of vitamin D used, but usually the vitamin d supplement was 50 to 100 micrograms per day

Despite the broad scope of this meta-analysis, the certainty of the evidence remains low due to the heterogeneity of the populations studied and the risk of bias associated with a large number of studies. doctoral researcher and lead author Tuomas Mikola tells the Institute of Clinical Medicine at the University of Eastern Finland. The meta-analysis is part of Mikola’s doctoral thesis.

This new meta-analysis of the association of vitamin D supplementation with depression is the largest published to date and includes the results of 41 studies from around the world.

However, the expert assured that “these findings will encourage new high-level clinical trials in patients with depression to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression”.

The meta-analysis was carried out in an international collaboration between Finnish, Australian, and American researchers, because symptoms of depression cause a significant disease burden worldwide and the therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient.