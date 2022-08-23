Disney+: When does “Pinocchio” premiere?

All the charm of fairy tales will come to life in “Pinocchio”, the new Disney live-action. The production, which has Tom Hanks in the cast, premieres exclusively on Disney +. the live action movie about the famous character is one of the proposals of the special event for subscribers streaming for Disney+ Day.

When does “Pinocchio” come to Disney +: release date

The history of wooden doll that wanted to be a person premieres exclusively on September 8 on Disney +. Disney+ Day will also be celebrated on that day. This is an event that will bring various news to subscribers of the Disney streaming service!

Who make up the cast of “Pinocchio”?

In addition to the award-winning actor Tom Hanks in the role of “Gepetto”, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the one who gives life to the Pinocchio doll in the film. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.

The direction is directed by renowned Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis. In addition, it is produced by Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, and executive produced by Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns.

