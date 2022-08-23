Disney releases a new trailer for Pinocchio and reveals the first look of the wooden boy

Disney is preparing its entire arsenal for September, the month in which it will present the D23. As a prelude to this mega event related to its different companies, a preview of the premieres that will arrive on September 8 was presented, from Thor: Love and Thunder to Pinocchio.

This preview brings a surprise, as it reveals for the first time what the wood boy will look like in the live directed by Robert Zemeckis and with Tom Hanks in the role of the beloved carpenter, Geppetto.

In May of this year, Disney began the promotional campaign for Pinocchio’s live action, presenting a trailer, but which conspicuously did not have its main star. Only a part of the puppet could be seen, completely inanimate. Since then the public has been waiting to see the wooden doll come to life thanks to the Blue fairy.

In the advance of Disney Plus You can see a few seconds of Pinocchio, but it’s enough to get a first glimpse of the wooden boy. The first thing that appears is Pinocchio dancing in the street and immediately afterwards we see Hanks’ Geppetto spinning around happily with his son.

Taking into account that there are only a few days left before September begins, it is likely that in the next few days, Disney release a final trailer for Pinocchio and with a better look at the little wooden boy.

As for the film, it will maintain similarities to the 1940 film and the original story by Carlo Collodi. Regarding the cast, in addition to Tom, we find Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket (Pepe Cricket for Latin America), Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Luke Evans as the coachman and Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John Meanwhile, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth of The Haunting of Bly Manor provides his voice for Pinocchio.

The live action of Pinocchio in detail.

Pinocchio’s live action will be presented exclusively for the Disney Plus signal on September 8. Months later, by the end of the year precisely, the version of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro will arrive. This version is totally different, since in addition to having darker tints, it will use the traditional and infallible animation stop motion.

