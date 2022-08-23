Disney releases a new trailer for Pinocchio and reveals the first look of the wooden boy

Disney is preparing its entire arsenal for September, the month in which it will present the D23. As a prelude to this mega event related to its different companies, a preview of the premieres that will arrive on September 8 was presented, from Thor: Love and Thunder to Pinocchio.

This preview brings a surprise, as it reveals for the first time what the wood boy will look like in the live directed by Robert Zemeckis and with Tom Hanks in the role of the beloved carpenter, Geppetto.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker