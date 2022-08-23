Disney + Day arrives in September loaded with important premieres

During the same day of the month of September, another of the most anticipated premieres arrives on the platform. Thor: Love and Thunder is the new movie in which we will see Chris Hemsworth play Thor again. In this film we will see again the character of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, this time turned into the Mighty Thor, and together they will have the new villain the Butcher of Gods, played by Christian Bale.

The month of movie releases begins for Disney + on September 8th (Disney+ Day), and it does so with an original film that will delight both the youngest and the oldest at home. We are talking about Pinocchio , a film that will star Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Cynthia Erivo. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

That day of the month will be perfect for you to take some free time and see everything that the platform is preparing to offer, both alone and with friends. Not only that day will there be premieres on Disney +, since the rest of the month we will also be able to attend highly anticipated premieres such as the new series based on the Star Wars universe, Andor .

Later, specifically the September 30thwill also premiere on Disney’s streaming platform The Return of the Witches 2, the sequel that continues the story of the first film, which premiered in 1993 in which we saw how three witches were resurrected in Salem and their goal was to become immortal. In this new movie, it’s up to three students to stop these witches from wreaking havoc in Salem before dawn on All Hallows’ Eve.

Series coming to Disney+

This September, Disney + will be loaded with new series that arrive on the platform. One of the first to arrive will be Cars: On the Road, and will do so on September 8. In this series of original shorts we will see how Lightning McQueen and his friend Mate start a journey to the east to finally meet with Mate’s sister. The trip will be quite an adventure, and in it we will be able to meet new characters from the Cars franchise.

The same day 8 will be released the first four episodes of the Mike miniseries, centered on the controversial life of boxer Mike Tyson. In this series we will be able to see how the life of this boxer has been, who became a boxing star, but who ended up being despised by many. We will see how in this series he talks about the class difference in the United States, and also about race, fame and the power of the media.

If all this content for the 8th seems little to you, you will be happy to know that the entire series will also be released Pistol, a six-episode miniseries focused on the life of the Sex Pistols, a gang led by Steve Jones. The miniseries offers a new view on one of the greatest stories that the music scene has ever given.

Is all the content finished by September 8? Nothing is further from reality. The whole series also premieres on the same day of the month heart attack weddings, a series that centers on Stefan, a romantic who meets the charismatic Katie. Despite being engaged, Stefan and Katie have an affair in a summer full of weddings. The series will take a huge turn when they are seen on the run, as Katie is the prime suspect in a crime.

Later in the month, on september 21will take place the premiere of the long-awaited Andor, a new series based on the Star Wars universe. The series will focus on how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how the people of the planet became involved in it. The hero this time will be Cassian, played by well-known actor Diego Luna.

The September 22 the premiere of the second season of the popular reality show will take place The Kardashians, which follows the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. This month of series premieres closes on September 28 with the arrival on the platform of the first two episodes of The Old Mana series based on the successful book of the same name and which will star actor Jeff Bridges.

Other premiere series and documentaries