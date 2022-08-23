devoured prey the size of an orca

Almost half a century has passed since director Steven Spielberg released the first part of Shark. Due to the box office success that this and the following versions had, less time ago, in 2018, the seventh art focused on Megalodon, an extinct species in Prehistory was over twenty meters and his teeth measured up to 18 centimeters. For fans of these types of movies, you can now see what a megalodon looks like in ‘real’ life.

That’s right, research published by the journal Science Advances has recreated a megalodon in a 3D model of an exceptionally preserved fossil specimen. And it is that although records of shark teeth abound, their bodies, which are made of cartilage, are rarely preserved. It is for this reason that the anatomy of the extinct Otodus megalodon still very limited.

This has not turned out to be the case for the team led by the University of Swansea (Wales, United Kingdom) and the Royal Veterinary College of London, which has been able to obtain information about its feeding, anatomy and migratory movements. To create the three-dimensional model (which can be seen in the video below), the researchers used data from a spinal column fossil which was discovered in 1860 and from various teeth of this species, in combination with the chondrocranium of a great white shark, its closest living analogue.





From this reconstruction, they have been able to determine the length and body mass, swimming speed and energy demand of the primitive shark. The 3D model suggests that this predator was larger than previously estimated, with about 16 meters long and weighing more than 61 tons. “Thanks to this reconstruction, we now know that this megalodon specimen was several meters longer than previously described in a 1996 study,” he explains to the SINC agency. John Hutchinsona researcher at the Royal Veterinary College and co-author of the study.

A transoceanic apex predator

“We estimate that an adult megalodon could cruise at faster absolute speeds than any modern shark species“, the authors write. The research also qualifies the ancient leviathan as a “transoceanic apex predator”, since it carried out prolonged migrations.

The first 3D model reveals that due to its size “could completely consume prey the size of killer whaleswhich are among the largest current predators.” In fact, it would be able to take down prey the size of an orca in just about five bites.

The high calculated swimming speed of 1.4 meters per second means that this ancient shark could cover greater distances than its competitors. Its dietary preference for large prey may have allowed it to minimize competition with other predators. In addition, it provided a source of energy sufficient to make long trips without the need to re-supply for a time.

“Megalodon fossils have been found all over the world, supporting the idea of ​​a ‘cosmopolitan’ distribution. Some studies have mentioned the possibility that this shark migrated through the seasbut this is the first time that this hypothesis has been supported by calculating swimming speed and energy demand,” Jack Cooper, a researcher at Swansea University and first author of the study, explains to SINC.

“Our estimates of swimming speed suggest that the megalodon could travel long distances even in one day, and energy calculations indicate that it could go a long time without feeding. This is good evidence of its ability to migrate across the ocean,” he continues. Cooper.

Along these same lines, Catalina Pimiento, author of the work, tells SYNC that the results point to “a great capacity of the megalodon to consume prey of enormous size -up to eight meters in length-, which allowed him to meet two months’ caloric requirements. Our hypothesis is that he might prefer large prey, which would give him different advantages, including the possibility of making long migrations without the need to eat again “.

The researchers conclude that, as the main predator and great traveller, this species played an important ecological role and their extinction probably had a major impact on the global flow of nutrients and food webs in the oceans.

