Destiny 2 showcase: collaboration with Fortnite, new expansion and more

Bungie held a special showcase dedicated entirely to Destiny 2, where important announcements were made regarding the important cross-platform IP.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Confirms Release Date

Bungie has shown a new trailer for its upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. The developer has been teasing a major change to Destiny 2’s status quo with Lightfall, and in the new trailer, Guardians can be seen battling Shadow Legion Cabal troops while executing new powers.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will be released on February 28, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Stadia.

Crossover with Fortnite and Fall Guys confirmed

Three of the world’s biggest live service games are set to collide as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Destiny 2 are officially getting a crossover.

On the Fortnite side, players can equip Commander Zavala, Exo Stranger AKA Elsie Bray, and Ikora skins. To get around the map, Fortnite players will be able to hop on a sparrow-themed glider and equip their Destiny-themed gear.

Additionally, players can jump onto a new Fortnite island inspired by the classic Javelin-4 Crucible map, which features gameplay inspired by Destiny 2’s Control mode and has unique weapons and ultimate abilities to wield.

Within Destiny 2, three Fortnite-inspired armor sets will be available. Titans get the Black Knight-themed Knightly Noire outfit, Warlocks can don Drift-themed Painted Kitsune robes, and Hunters can don the Oblivion-themed Eternal Vengeance gear.

Destiny-themed costumes will be available starting September 17 in Fall Guys, along with a new Spicy Ramen celebration and other accessories. This is what your character will look like when dressed as a Hunter, Titan or Warlock

Epic Games Store receives Destiny 2 and expansions can be played for free

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 is now available on the Epic Games Store.

Until August 30, players can also download the game’s 30th Anniversary Bundle (normally $24.99 / $500.68 MXN) for free from the Epic Store.

Bungie also said that all Destiny 2 expansions (Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen) are now free to play for the next week on all platforms.

On the other hand, the general manager of Destiny 2, Justin Truman, commented that the game will continue to have expansions and also added