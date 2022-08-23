Demi Lovato’s most beautiful looks on the red carpet

Demi Lovato is one of the artists who marked the Millennials generation at Disney. Impossible to forget it in Camp Rockyet his career has gone on and today he can count on eight albums released.

Demi Lovato has several points in common with other stars of her generation such as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. All three achieved popularity thanks to Disney and when they were very young, but once they became adults they chose a different but equally artistic path. Millennials will remember it without difficulty in Camp Rockthe film where he joined i Jonas Brothers and sung This Is Me. Since then she has made progress. Demi Lovato released the first album Don’t Forget in 2008, the last (the eighth) Holy Fvck in 2022. Almost fifteen years of career have seen her range between music And acting and, in the middle, a private life complicated also made of rehab.

The singer told her spent difficult but without hiding behind a finger. After years of abuse of narcotic substances and alcoholhas had an overdose which almost cost her her life. It was 2018: today four years have passed and Demi Lovato is sober, happy and satisfied with her life.

Demi Lovato, looks on the red carpet

She started acting at a very young age and has trod the international stages. She shouldn’t be surprised then by the constant appearance of her on red carpet. Demi Lovato has often expressed the need to change even through her outfits. One of her most recent wore it on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio Awards 2021. After a long period of absence, Demi Lovato returned to the square and wore an electric blue velvet suit with a plunging neckline and V-neck straps. Dundas. To complete the ton sur ton manicure look and décolleté with silver platform. To the Billboard Music Awards 2018opted for an animalier-textured dress, with wide sleeves and a maxi tone-on-tone belt at the waist Christian DiorResort 2009 collection.

On the red carpet of the American Music Awards of 2017, Demi Lovato opted for a dress with a nude base completely wrapped in a black chiffon weave, strapless and with a rigid bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The dress bears the signature of Ester Abner. To the MTV VMAs 2017, the artist walked the red carpet proposing a total black look with high-waisted trousers completely covered in sequins and a nude chiffon blouse with lace embroidery. The suit is made by Zuhair Murad Couture and is part of the Autumn 2016 collection.

And the baby blue dress that the singer wore on the occasion of the Time 100 Gala organized in 2017. The long dress features a satin skirt with side slit and blouse that plays with transparencies, sequins and maxi V-neckline. To complete the jewelry look Chopard. Guest of Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice AwardsDemi Lovato proposed a strawberry-colored cut-out dress with an American neckline by Halston Heritage. A gothic princess look is the one proposed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party of that year. On the red carpet of the event, she wore a lilac dress with a fluffy ruffled skirt and a draped chiffon bodice by Monique Lhuillier.