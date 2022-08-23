Demi Lovato releases the new album Holy Fvck: “I found the joy I was missing”

Grammy-nominated and multi-award winner New York Times best-selling musician, actress and author Demy Lovato is back with eighth studio album entitled Holy Fvck. With an audience of over 215 million people on social media and nearly 30 billion earned streams worldwide, Lovato has won audiences with a powerful voice and innovative writing skills.

Holy Fvck, the new album by Demi lovato (Credits Brandon Bowen)

Demi Lovato has released her eagerly awaited eighth studio album entitled Holy Fvck. Composed of 16 tracks, the album is a sonic journey based on rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates a sincere and ironic retrospective of his personal life experiences.

“Holy Fvck” includes the previously released songs “29”, “SUBSTANCE”, “SKIN OF MY TEETH” and contributions from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara. «In making Holy Fvck – said the singer – I wanted to explore the dichotomy that we all face between ideas and feelings: between good and evil, holy and evil, anger and love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with recovering who I am. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and to find the joy I lacked when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, but also exhilarating and fun. I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years – but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope everyone who hears it is too“.

With seven studio albums to her credit, all in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and four boasting over a billion streams on Spotify, Demi Lovato has just released her eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck” a sonic journey based on rock and pop-punk roots where Lovato shows a sincere but ironic retrospective of her own life experiences. Authenticity and vulnerability are the main characters of his transformative growth that he wanted to bring in two famous documentaries, Simply Complicated of 2017 and Dancing with the Devil of 2021. Demi is Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with particular attention to communities vulnerable around the world.

HOLY FVCK TRACK LIST

FREAK (FT. YUNGBLUD)

SKIN OF MY TEETH

SUBSTANCE

EAT ME (FT. ROYAL & THE SERPENT)

HOLY FVCK

29

HAPPY ENDING

HEAVEN

CITY OF ANGELS

BONES

WASTED

COME TOGETHER

DEAD FRIENDS

HELP ME (FT. DEAD SARA)

FEED

4 EVER 4 ME