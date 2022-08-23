Demi Lovato new song waiting for the album

After a Grammy nomination, Demi Lovato returns to populate the international music scene. The singer is, in fact, back more charged than ever with a new single, which will anticipate her next recording project coming for the end of the summer. The artist, born thanks to Disney Channel, now has a much darker aura, ready to surprise the public.

We abandon the idea of Demi Lovato who made his debut in Disney Channelbecause the singer has decided to renew herself. New look, new musical stylemore dark And rocking, ready to win over even the most difficult listeners. Only a few days ago it was published Skin of my teeththe new song by the artist that anticipates the next recording project.

Demi Lovato, in fact, is already ready to inaugurate the autumn season with a new project in the studio, her eighth album. She will be called Holy Fvck and judging by his first extract it will be a record that will leave us speechless and will show us a new and unprecedented side of the singer with millions of records sold and an international success.

Demi Lovato publishes Skin of my teeth

After an appointment to ai GrammyDemi Lovato said she was ready to return more charged than ever on the international recording scene with a new single. Skin of my teeth it is in fact the first extract of what will be his eighth studio album. A song with a completely new style, perhaps even more raw than what we used to expect from the singer. The song is also accompanied by a video clip exceptional, with a cinematic cut and directed by Nick Harwood.

The music video features a Demi Lovato being haunted by one figure malignant and demonic, as a metaphor for the difficulties that the singer has encountered in the course of her song. But at the end of his journey, the artist manages to find the interior strenght to rebel and overcome them. Skin of my teeth was produced by Warren Felder and bears the signature, as well as Demi Lovato, also of Alex Nicephorus, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz And Aaron Puckett.

Waiting for Holy Fvck

Skin of my teeth is just the first excerpt from the highly anticipated new album by Demi Lovato. The recording project will be available from the next 19 August on all digital and in-store platforms. Meanwhile she awaits the release of her eighth album, the singer has announced her next one Holy Fvck Tour. The long list of events that will animate the autumn season will kick off the next August 13 from Springfield, where there will be the first date of his tour. Demi Lovato will cross from North to South America, then wrap up the list of live events next November 6 to Irving. The public is already waiting to hear the new sound of the artist.