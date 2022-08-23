Demi Lovato has released the new album HOLY FVCK
written by Roberta Marciano
23 August 2022
Demi Lovato has released her new studio album HOLY FVCK. This new work marks a turning point for the singer who has abandoned the pop genre to throw herself headlong into emo and pop-punk, her passion since she was a teenager.
Everything we know about Demi Lovato’s album HOLY FVCK
The album contains 16 tracks that become part of the long career of the former Disney Act which now approaches a new world.
HOLY FVCK: the complete tracklist
- FREAK (FT. YUNGBLUD)
- SKIN OF MY TEETH
- SUBSTANCE
- EAT ME (FT. ROYAL & THE SERPENT)
- HOLY FVCK
- 29
- HAPPY ENDING
- HEAVEN
- CITY OF ANGELS
- BONES
- WASTED
- COME TOGETHER
- DEAD FRIENDS
- HELP ME (FT. DEAD SARA)
- FEED
- 4 EVER 4 ME
Demi Lovato talks about her new album
“In making HOLY FVCK, I wanted to explore the dichotomy we all face between ideas and feelings: between good and evil, holy and evil, anger and love. The album is
a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with recovering who I am. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and to find the joy I lacked when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, but also exhilarating and fun. I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years – but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope all those who listen to it are too “