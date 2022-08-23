Demi Lovato has released the new album HOLY FVCK

written by Roberta Marciano





23 August 2022



Demi Lovato has released her new studio album HOLY FVCK. This new work marks a turning point for the singer who has abandoned the pop genre to throw herself headlong into emo and pop-punk, her passion since she was a teenager.

Everything we know about Demi Lovato’s album HOLY FVCK

The album contains 16 tracks that become part of the long career of the former Disney Act which now approaches a new world.

There are 3 collaborations including one with one of the hottest artists of the moment: Yungblud. The songs are not all unreleased for us but Demi had already released the singles Skin Of My Teeth, the first in order of release, Substance and the controversial 29 that is said to be dedicated to her ex Wilmer Valderrama.

HOLY FVCK: the complete tracklist

FREAK (FT. YUNGBLUD) SKIN OF MY TEETH SUBSTANCE EAT ME (FT. ROYAL & THE SERPENT) HOLY FVCK 29 HAPPY ENDING HEAVEN

CITY OF ANGELS BONES WASTED COME TOGETHER DEAD FRIENDS HELP ME (FT. DEAD SARA) FEED 4 EVER 4 ME

Demi Lovato talks about her new album

“In making HOLY FVCK, I wanted to explore the dichotomy we all face between ideas and feelings: between good and evil, holy and evil, anger and love. The album is

a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with recovering who I am. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and to find the joy I lacked when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, but also exhilarating and fun. I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years – but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope all those who listen to it are too “