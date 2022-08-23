Cult of weightlifting: Nicole Kidman shakes up the fashion world again with a stunning appearance | celebrities

Nicole Kidman has become one of the most in-demand figures in the fashion industry. In recent months, we have seen her occupying magazine covers, starring in fashion campaigns and walking the catwalk at Paris Haute Couture Week. Now, the Australian stars on the cover of the September issue of the magazine perfect and leaves the public speechless again with what is probably one of the most surprising images of his biography.

The actress has posed in front of the photographer Zhong Lin’s lens with tiny clothes that reveal her sculpted figure. Dressed in a tight tank top and a tiny skirt presided over by the Diesel logo, she shows off her muscular arms while looking defiantly at the camera. All this accompanied by a very long and staggered red hair.

In the rest of the photo report, Diesel’s designs alternate with those of Y/Project, both brands under the creative direction of Belgian designer Glenn Martens, with the Y2K (two-mile) trend as the flag. The actress recreates the aesthetic that triumphed at the beginning of the new millennium with tops, miniskirts and a total denim look that confirm once again the determination of fashion to invade current trends with what was worn two decades ago. She also wears a daring dress that outlines a naked body, a silhouette that has become a constant among the celebrities.

Firms like Miu Miu or Balenciaga have been responsible for putting Kidman in the spotlight. The interpreter starred at the beginning of the year on the cover of the American edition of the magazine vanityfair, dressed in the controversial viral set of miniskirt and microtop of the Italian brand. For her part, Balenciaga had her to parade in the presentation of its new Haute Couture collection in Paris, with a striking silver dress, forming part of an exclusive casting which also featured Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. Now, Diesel dresses the emblematic actress, turning her into a true icon of the two-miler aesthetic.