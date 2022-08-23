“Cristiano Ronaldo threatened me on the phone” / Autistic child mom: “I’m afraid”

Cristiano RonaldoManchester United striker with a (recent) past also in the ranks of Juventus, would have made telephone threats to Sarah Kelly, a 37-year-old mother of a autistic child fan of the Portuguese champion, who in recent months had slapped his mobile phone while returning to the locker room at Goodison Park, also hurting the boy. To analyze the story is the “Mirror”, which reports, according to the version of events made known by Mrs. Kelly, that Cristiano Ronaldo would not even have offered to replace the broken smartphone, despite Jacob (this is the name of the young autistic, ed) remained with a bruised and swollen hand after the slap received by CR7 in April.

Sarah now intends to take legal action against the Lusitanian player, who agreed to pay a £ 200 fine for assault and criminal damage last week. Cristiano Ronaldo, before reaching this point in the story, got in touch with her: first through an intermediary named Sergio, then personally. The woman accepted the conversation and called him “the most arrogant man she ever spoke to.” The 2016 European champion with the Portuguese national team would have told her: “I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my father”but Jacob’s mother told him that “Everyone has a sad story. I lost my father when I was young and I got cancer “.

“CRISTIANO RONALDO THREATENED ME ON THE PHONE”: MOTHER OF AN AUTISTIC CHILD READY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PORTUGUESE

Although he said he was sorry for what happened, Cristiano Ronaldo, again on the basis of what was asserted in the columns of the “Mirror” by the mother of the autistic child, would have added that he had done nothing wrong, that he had not kicked and punched anyone and not having committed murder. He would therefore have explicitly said that he did not want the episode to end up in the media and he would have judicial aftermath: “He pointed out that he has a good team legal, that he would win and that he would fight me to the end. He said he knew how to play with the media. She finally asked me what I wanted from him and I replied: ‘I don’t want anything from you, the police are dealing with it’ “.

When Sarah Kelly finished her conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, she burst into a sea of ​​tears: “I felt intimidated and furious that he was given my number. I am absolutely disgusted that he got away with it. She didn’t even replace my son’s phone. Meanwhile, the web trolls have made my life hell. Many are fans of the Manchester United and they say my son probably stole the phone. He was disgusting. My son has a heart of gold. Now I’m afraid to leave the house, I always look over my shoulder. They made us pass as criminals and Cristiano Ronaldo as innocent victims “.

