“Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli? Economically it would not make sense! On Koulibaly and Meret …”

The journalist and collaborator of BT Sport Patrick Kendrick spoke live to our microphones during ‘Napoli 24 Live Football‘broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (79 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest news on Napoli.

“Would Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation involve Osimhen? There is no agreement or negotiation with Napoli, I have heard some colleagues who follow Manchester United and it doesn’t turn out much. I understand that Jorge Mendes wants to find him a team, but he has a very high salary and he is looking for a team that plays the Champions League. In England we have seen the controversy over the fact that for reasons of age they cannot be more at the top athletically, Napoli have a sparkling game and technically it would not make sense, even economically although it could be a crazy media blow. Unless the salary is covered by United, I see no possibility of a transfer. Will he stay in Manchester? The World Cup is just a few months away, Cristiano wants to be prepared: he would play for Portugal regardless, but he would like to play the Champions League and maybe he realized he has another couple of seasons in his legs. Sporting Lisbon has been dismissed as a hypothesis, in Germany they do not want him: it is paradoxical, being one of the strongest ever, I would like to see him at Naples so that the club can boast of having had Cristiano in the team after Maradona, but it’s just a dream.

Koulibaly to Chelsea? If I were him, I’d be angry with Spalletti (laughs, ed): after his press conference in which he praised him, Chelsea conceded three goals and he was sent off. He will hurt the Azzurri fans, but he also got expelled in Florence after Inter-Juventus. He has all the skills needed to play in the Premier League, in England he is highly appreciated and Chelsea at most have attacking problems after the goodbyes of Werner and Lukaku.

Goalkeepers? Meret is very good technically, but psychologically I don’t know if he has the mental strength to be the owner of Napoli: both Gattuso and Spalletti preferred Ospina.

Ndombele? He has to find the smile again, they framed him in contination during Napoli-Monza (laughs, ed). Spalletti is the ideal coach to make him fall in love with football again, he tends to gain weight easily and they accused him of lack of professionalism: however Tanguy could be a huge resource for Napoli, from now to mid-November with many matches in which he can enter. . I wouldn’t throw him into the fray right away, but if he followed in Anguissa’s footsteps on impact it would be excellent “