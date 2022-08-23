cover photo, muscled and operated

This summer Nicole Kidman Has celebrated 55 years. She begins to be a mature actress, when there is only room for one: Meryl Streep. Kidman will have to play the role of the mother of the protagonist, but the Australian strives to stay young in appearance, as she happens to her ex-husband Tom Cruise, so punctured with botox he no longer looks like him. Cruise is an action hero and Kidman is the beauty of the movie. So he has decided to change his look and hypermuscularize as if she were Queen Letizia. She’s got so many muscles on the magazine cover The Perfect Magazine who looks like someone else.





Who is this lady dyed panocha, with biceps, triceps and quadriceps and photoshopped? The Kidman. She is always at the Oscars, always nominated, always makes a good movie, or a series or an advertisement. She knows how to stay current. Kidman is a lot of Kidman. She this year she competed for the Oscar with ‘Being the Ricardos’ against Penelope Cruz. They lost to Jessica Chestein. Nicole Kidman already has it for The hours where she played Virginia Woolf. There she was given a nasal prosthesis. now it goes series operated.



Nicole Kidman GTRES

The actress seems to have a pact not with the devil but with magazine publishers: I accept a cover but photoshopada, as Isabel Preysler. A few months ago she already rang the bell with another photo where she looked like her granddaughter:





She appeared very thin, in youthful clothes, in an Instagramer pose, everything OK except that it is not her but a strange version of her. A Miu Miu brand ensemble, a low-waisted miniskirt and a tiny top. As if she was Dulceida, Britney Spears or worse, Natalia from OT. It is evident that the magazine vanityfair He went overboard with the candidate stars. Penelope looks like the choni from Yo soy la Juani. Why did Vanity Fair decide to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop? Is there any need?:

Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop?

Why the need? 😫 pic.twitter.com/875CMluTHR — Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) February 17, 2022

Regarding her ex-husband and member of Scientology Tom Cruiseeat separately:

His last two films, postponed due to Covid, are Mission Impossible 7 Y top gun 2. The seventh film with Cruise playing Ethan Hunt, an international spy, and the sequel to top gun, where he plays a warplane pilot. Tom Cruise has done as the other protagonist of Top gun, Val Kilmer. He has had surgery so many times that he has finished distorting his face. Cruise to a baseball game where he was not expected to be photographed in the audience and appears very changed:

I TAKE CRUISE BEFORE:

Tom Cruise inflated like a turkey, big cheeks as if he had injected too much botox or had gone through cosmetic surgery to promote his two premieres. It may be his constant struggle to appear taller and younger than he is. This summer he has done 60 years. Growing old for them is Mission Impossible.