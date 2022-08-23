Copper is the hair color of the moment

The copper is positioned as one of the trends of the moment in coloration of the hair. For a few months we have been seeing how it has been penetrating more and more strongly into popular taste, but it is not until now that we are convinced that it is definitely the ‘must have’ hair color of the season, after Nicole herself Kidmann will sign up to him.

On her Instagram account, the famous actress shared some photos from a photo shoot in which she poses with a new look for the magazine. Perfect: shows off an XL mane with an asymmetrical design in a tone copper.

Although its color hair natural is very similar to the one that debuts for the cover of the magazine, the actress had been blonde for a long time. If she now decided to opt for this shade between reddish and blonde, it is because she is aware that the copper has been placed among the favorites.

But is it good for everyone? from the portal woman today they explain that the copper It tends to favor almost everyone, but especially women with light skin and light eyes. This color, as they say, has become a way to bring light and rejuvenate the hair without having to resort to too light colors with which many do not feel comfortable.

The good thing about copper tint is that it covers a wide range of shades, ranging from gold accents, caramel or red, which means that each one can select the one that best suits their chromatic aspects. That is, someone with light skin and eyes like Nicole Kidman a ‘ginger’ tone can suit you perfectly, while those with darker complexions, such as Zendayathey are favored by shades such as red.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/23/woman-with-long-hair-672a3b8e.jpg

As it is a daring color, those who are less risky or those who are not willing to make such a radical change have the option of opting for copper highlights in a ‘balayage’ or ‘highligts’ style. Another way to wear it in the hair in a more subtle way is to resort to a gradient, in which a dark color is maintained as a base and the copper from mid to ends.

Before dyeing it, keep in mind that the hair copper It requires specific care, since both UV rays, chlorine in swimming pools or brackish water can affect its brightness and intensity.

The recommendation of the experts to take care of and maintain the tone is to opt for a shampoo with a neutral pH and specific masks to give shine and hydrate. It is not advisable to abuse the use of heat tools and whenever they are going to be used, apply a thermal protector.