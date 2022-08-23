Consuelo Duval exudes glamor wearing Barbie-style pink | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The driver dazzled with her most recent look as the host of “El Retador”.

After the start of the second season of The Challenger, Consuelo Duval becomes a trend again, week after week, with each of the looks she models. In the most recent episode of the imitation and talent contest, the comedian and actress shared on social networks a little about what the whole process was like, with the help of her team, to achieve a movie star look.

Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Dua Lipa or Anne Hathaway, Consuelo Duval dressed from head to toe look in the favorite color of the year 2022: pink barbie. Also called rose valentine, for the iconic collection of the Italian firm that for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show dressed all its models from head to toe in an intense fuchsia.

Sheathed in a jacket and pants suit, Consuelo Duval wore this color spectacularly, which, without a doubt, is one of the best for her, since it highlights her tanned skin tone, as well as her chocolate brown hair. Through her social networks, the glamor team of the Divine Nether makeup artist, Manuel Mancera, and her hairdresser, Rod Cortes, shared details of all the work and details of Consuelo’s final look.

Where and when to see Consuelo Duval in ‘El Retador’?

The second season of The Challenger has arrived, with changes in its dynamics and jury, but with the same face in driving: Consuelo Duval. Also the presenter of Divine Net is premiered with the Televisa-Univisión show and has welcomed back the famous champions in the game, who compete for a prize of 3 million pesos.

This year, the jury panel is made up of Lupillo Rivera, Alicia Villarreal, Fonsea and La India Yuridia, while in the singing categories are the champion Dulce, in dance Adrián Di Monte and Pía Sanz, and in imitation Arath of the Tower.

Do not miss every Sunday at 8:30 at night (Mexico time) a new chapter of El Retador by the signal of El Canal de las Estrellas.